Abbott India Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. May 27, 2019, recommended a final dividend of Rs. 50/- (Rupees Fifty Only) per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 and special dividend of Rs. 15/- (Rupees Fifteen Only) per equity share, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The said dividend, if approved shall be paid on and from August 28, 2019.

