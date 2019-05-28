Abc India Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

With reference to our letter dated 21st May, 2019, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2019 has approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com