In terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith copies of News Papers- Dainik Mahalakshmi Bhagyodaya (Hindi News Paper) and Money Makers (English News Paper) dated 28.05.2019 in which Audited Financial Results of the company has been published for the year ended on 31.03.2019, as approved by the Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on 27.05.2019.



You are requested to take the above on your records and acknowledge the same.



Pdf Link: Abhijit Trading Company Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com