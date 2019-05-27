Abhijit Trading Company Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Monday, 27th May, 2019 at 4:30 P.M. and concluded at 5:15 P.M, have considered and approved the following:
1.Audited financial results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2019
2.Amendment / Adoption of codes / Policies of the Company as per attached outcome of Board meeting.

Pdf Link: Abhijit Trading Company Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
