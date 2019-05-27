Abhinav Capital Services Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

In terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper advertisement in respect of financial results for the year ended 31st March 2019, published in The Free Press Journal, English Newspaper & in Navshakti in Marathi Newspaper on 25th May 2019

Pdf Link: Abhinav Capital Services Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Abhinav Capital Services Ltd

