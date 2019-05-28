Abhishek Finlease Ltd - Non Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Year Ended 31St March,2019.

Please find herewith Letter Regarding Non Applicability of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the year ended 31st March,2019.

Pdf Link: Abhishek Finlease Ltd - Non Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Year Ended 31St March,2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Abhishek Finlease Ltd

