ACCEL LTD - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Mr. Sundaresan Gopalakrishnan, (PAN-AFBPG7989L), Chief Financial Officer of the Company has resigned from his office w.e.f. May 31, 2019 due to personal reasons.

Published on May 29, 2019
