Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Mr. Sundaresan Gopalakrishnan, (PAN-AFBPG7989L), Chief Financial Officer of the Company has resigned from his office w.e.f. May 31, 2019 due to personal reasons.

Pdf Link: ACCEL LTD - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com