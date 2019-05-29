Pursuant to Regulation 33 SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 this to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today (i.e.) 29th May, 2019 inter-alia, has approved/noted the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 among other items as enclosed.



We also wish to bring to the notice of the Exchange that the Board Meeting commenced at 2.30 pm and concluded at 4.00 pm today.

Pdf Link: ACCEL LTD - Outcome of Board Meeting

