In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting which was held on May 30, 2019 proceeds at 01:30 PM and concluded at 04:30 PM inter-alia, transact and approved the following business by the Board of Directors:



1.Audited Financial Results and Statement of Assets & liabilities for the Quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019 as per Ind-AS along with the Auditor report thereon;

2.Declaration on unmodified opinion on the Auditors Report with respect to the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

3.Approved the Appointment of M/s Shalu Singhal & Associates as Secretarial auditor of the Company for the financial year 2018-19.



Pdf Link: Ace Edutrend Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

