Ace Men Engg Works Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Saturday, 25th May, 2019 have inter alia considered and approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

In continuation to the same, the newspaper clipping duly published in English Newspaper (All Edition) and Gujrati Newspaper (Gujrat Edition) dated 26.05.2019 is enclosed herewith.

Pdf Link: Ace Men Engg Works Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Ace Men Engg Works Ltd

