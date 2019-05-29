Acknit Industries Limited has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend Re. 1.50 per share (@15%) per equity share of Re. 10/- each, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM.

Pdf Link: Acknit Industries Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com