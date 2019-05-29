Acknit Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform pursuant to REG 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 29.05.2019 at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 06:30 p.m. has inter-alia approved the following-

1. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Recommended a dividend of 15% for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM.

3.Re-appointed Mr. Deo Kishan Saraf, Whole-Time Director of the Company for a further period of 3(three) years based on the recommendation of the NRC of the Board, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM.

4.Re-appointed Mr. Samir Kumar Ghosh, Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a further period of 5(five) years based on the recommendation of the NRC of the Board, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM.

