Acme Resources Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

Sub: Intimation for Resignation of Mr. Sharad Kumar Singh, Company Secretary, (KMP) under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosures requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, you are hereby informed that Mr. Sharad Kumar Singh (an Associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India having membership no. A53267) has resigned from the position of Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. 31.07.2019.



The Company in its Board meeting held today took note of the Resignation of Mr. Sharad Kumar Singh from the position of Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company and authorize the newly appointee Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company and to intimate the same to the Stock Exchange in compliance of this regulation.





