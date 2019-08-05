We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on 05th August, 2019 has considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Avinash Parkash Gandhi as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, to hold office for a first term of five consecutive years with effect from October 01, 2019 to September 30, 2024 subject to the approval by the shareholders of the Company.

Pdf Link: Action Construction Equipment Ltd. - Appointment Of Independent Non Executive Director

