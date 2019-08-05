Action Construction Equipment Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to the Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Monday, 05h August, 2019 has, inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.

Published on August 05, 2019
