Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of directors at their meeting held on 6th August, 2019 at the registered office of company situated at Agarwal House, Ground Floor, 5, Yeshwant Colony, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, 452003, Indore-452001 (M.P.) have approved the alteration in the Memorandum of Association by inserting new clause (III)(B) 51.1 in the Memorandum of Association relating to the authority to the Company for Merger and Amalgamations, its subject to the further approval of the members in the ensuing General Meeting of the company.

Copy of the altered Memorandum of Association by the Board is enclosed herewith.



You are requested to please take on record above said information for your reference.



Pdf Link: Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 Relating To The Approval Of The Board For Alteration In The Object Clause Of MOA.

