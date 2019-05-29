In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Part - A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the Audited Financial Results for the year ended on March 31, 2019, in their meeting held on 29.05.2019.



We are enclosing herewith a copy of Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2019 alongwith Independent Auditors Report and a declaration to the effect that the Auditors Report contains an un-modified opinion.



We request you to take the above information on your record.



Pdf Link: Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com