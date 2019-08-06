We are pleased to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Tuesday, the 06th day of August, 2019 at 4:00 PM and the following decisions were taken:

The Board approved the Un-Audited Quarterly Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019

Approval of Notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting.

Appointment of CS Ishan Jain, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for the 33rd Annual General Meeting.

Approval of fixation of Annual Book Closure, Cut-off Date and Remote E-voting period for the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Approval of Alteration in the Memorandum of Association by inserting new clause (III)(B) 51.1 in the Memorandum of Association relating to the authority to the Company for Merger and Amalgamations, subject to the further approval of the members in the ensuing General Meeting of the company.

You are requested to please take on record the said information.



Pdf Link: Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

