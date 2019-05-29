Adani Enterprises Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Adani Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Dividend of Re. 0.40 per Equity Share of face value of Re. 1 each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2018-19, subject to approval by shareholders of the Company.

