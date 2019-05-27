Adani Gas Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Dividend of Re. 0.25/- per Equity Share of face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2018-19, subject to approval by shareholders of the Company.

Pdf Link: Adani Gas Ltd - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com