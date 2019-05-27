Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th May, 2019 and Submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pdf Link: Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com