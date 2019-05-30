Adani Transmission Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Certificate under Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pdf Link: Adani Transmission Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor