Adc India Communications Limited - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on July 29, 2019)

ADC India Communications Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, have recommend a Final Dividend of Rs. 4.00/- (Rupees four only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Published on May 28, 2019
ADC India Communications Ltd

