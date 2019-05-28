ADC India Communications Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, have recommend a Final Dividend of Rs. 4.00/- (Rupees four only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Adc India Communications Limited - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on July 29, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com