We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting held on May 28, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Company have decided the following:



1. To recommend a Final Dividend of Rs.4.00/- (Rupee four only) per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.



2. To convene the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company on Monday, July 29, 2019.



3. To close the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from July 23, 2019 to July 29, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purposes of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend.



Pdf Link: Adc India Communications Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com