ASPL celebrated its 4th anniversary Event at Shri Shanmukhananda Auditorium, Mumbai on 27th May, 2019. In this Event around 2500 distributors of the Company across India and other invitees had attended the event.

Pdf Link: Add-Shop Promotions Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com