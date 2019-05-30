Add-Shop Promotions Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 23, 2019, has inter alia, considered and approved the following:



1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019 along with Auditors Report.



2. The appointment of Ms. Falguni Dhrumil Shah (ACS: 45997) as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.



In terms of the SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27th May, 2016, the company hereby declares that the statutory auditors have issued the Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion on Annual Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31st, 2019.



The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04:00 PM and concluded at 04:30 PM.



