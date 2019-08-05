The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, August 05, 2019, has inter alia, considered and approved the following:



1. Calling of the 06th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Thursday, 05th September, 2019, at 01:00 P.M. At the Registered Office of the Company at B-304, Imperial Heights, 150 Feet Ring Road, Rajkot - 360005.



2. Notice for convening 06th Annual General Meeting and Directors Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 along with required annexure.



and other matters.

Add-Shop Promotions Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

