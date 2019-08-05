This is to inform your good-self that in compliance with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the newspaper advertisement dated 02nd August, 2019 for the Notice of the Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on Saturday, 10th August, 2019 at Mumbai, inter-alia, to take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2019 which was published in The Economic Times - Ahmedabad Edition in Gujarati and English language circulating at Nadiad where the Registered office of the Company situated and The Economic Times - Mumbai Edition in Gujarati where the Corporate office is situated. Enclosed herewith please find the copies of the publication for your kind reference.



Pdf Link: Adf Foods Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com