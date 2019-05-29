Adharshila Capital Services Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is held today (i.e. 29.05.2019). Please find outcome of Board Meeting.

Pdf Link: Adharshila Capital Services Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Adharshila Capital Services Ltd

