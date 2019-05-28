Adhunik Industries Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Please find below the outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today the 28th May, 2019:



1) The Board of Directors has approved and take on record the Audited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 and Audit Report of the Statutory Auditor.



In this relation, we are enclosing the following documents-



a) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



b) Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2019.



c) Audit Report of the Statutory Auditor on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



d) Declaration of Unmodified Opinion on Audit Report.



2) No dividend is recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019.



The Board meeting commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 03:45 P.M.

