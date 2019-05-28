This is to inform you that, in compliance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, vide notification dated 31st December 2018 effective from 1st April 2019, the Board of Directors of the Company has amended Companys Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and has also framed and adopted the clause for Legitimate Purpose as a part thereof.



As required under Regulation 8 SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the revised Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information has also been updated on Companys website i.e. www.adinathtextiles.com.



Pdf Link: Adinath Textiles Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

