Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

In terms of the above provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please take note of the following schedule of the meetings held by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited with Institutional Investors/ Analysts.

Pdf Link: Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.