In terms of the above provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please take note of the following schedule of the meetings held by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited with Institutional Investors/ Analysts.

Pdf Link: Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com