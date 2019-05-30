As per clause 57 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we certify that the Company has made payment of both interest at 8.7000% p.a. and redemption on the ABFL NCD Series ?B1? of FY 2016-17 (ISIN No: INE860H07DC1) as per the terms of issue of the said NCDs, issued by ABFL.

Pdf Link: Aditya Birla Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com