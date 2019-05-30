Aditya Birla Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

As per clause 57 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we certify that the Company has made payment of both interest at 8.7000% p.a. and redemption on the ABFL NCD Series ?B1? of FY 2016-17 (ISIN No: INE860H07DC1) as per the terms of issue of the said NCDs, issued by ABFL.

Published on May 30, 2019
