Aditya Vision Ltd - Board recommends Dividend

Aditya Vision Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, ha recommended a maiden dividend of Rs. 0.51 or 5.1% on face value of Rs. 10/- per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

