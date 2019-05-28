Aditya Vision Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 28, 2019, has recommended maiden dividend of Rs. 0.51 or 5.1% on face value of Rs. 10/- per share for the financial year ended 31.03.2019



Pdf Link: Aditya Vision Ltd - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com