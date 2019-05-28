Ads Diagnostic Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

A D S Diagnostics Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended payment of dividend of 9% i.e., Rs. 0.90/- per equity share on the equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

