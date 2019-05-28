Ads Diagnostic Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

We wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company ("Board") held today i.e. on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019, the Board have considered and approved the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended 31st March, 2019. The said audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results were reviewed by the audit committee and thereafter approved by the Board.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, statement showing the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter / year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Statement of Segmentwise Revenue Results, Capital Employed, Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Standalone and Consolidated Auditors Reports of the Statutory Auditors are attached herewith.



Pursuant to the proviso to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board declares that the above Auditors Reports are with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended 31st March, 2019.



The Board has recommended payment of dividend of 09% i.e., Rs.0.90/- per equity share on the equity shares of Rs.10/- each, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



