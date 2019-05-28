Advance Multitech Ltd. - Reappointment Of Independent Director

re-appointment of Mr. Vivek Ramesh Pareek (DIN: 02839305 ), Mr. Nirish Jagabhai Parikh ( DIN : 03506494 ), Mr. Shaileshsingh Rajput ( DIN : 00176962 ), Mr. Omprakash Ramkishan Jalan ( DIN : 00176876 ) as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for the second term of 5 (five) consecutive years starting from April 1, 2019 till March 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company and other legal and regulatory framework

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Advance Multitech Ltd

