As already intimated vide our letter dated 17th May 2019 that pursuant to an Order no. CP(IB) No. 990/KB/2018 dated 6th May 2019 of the National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench, Liquidation has been initiated for Advance Powerinfra Tech Limited as per the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and Mr. Sanjay Kumar Sarkar, IP Registration No. IBBI/IPA-003/IP-N000169/2018-19/12117 has been appointed as the Liquidator. As per Sec 34 of the Code, on the appointment of Liquidator, all the powers of the Board of Directors, Key Management Personnel of the Company shall cease and the same shall be exercised by the Liquidator.



We would like to inform you that on perusal of the records received so far, the Books of Accounts of the Company have not been updated after 31st December 2018 and we are in coordination with the erstwhile Resolution Professional and the Company in collating all the financial documents of the Company. Since there is no proper updation of Books of accounts, therefore it is not possible to submit the Annual Financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2019 in accordance with the Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 by today i.e, 30.05.19.





Pdf Link: Advance Powerinfra Tech Limited - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Liquidation - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)

