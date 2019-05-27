Pursuant to provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed copy of the newspaper publication of Extract of Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 published in The Free Press Journal and Navshakti on May 25, 2019.



Pdf Link: Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com