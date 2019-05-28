Aegis Logistics Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Aegis Logistics Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Final dividend @ 90% i.e. Re. 0.90 per share (face value of Re. 1 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to approval of members at the Annual General Meeting.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com