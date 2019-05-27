Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited (AICL), in continuation of its earlier announcement regarding setting up of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) in Ras AI Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) in United Arab Emirates (UAE) for undertaking various ship/vessel /ocean related activities, importing, trading and re-exporting of goods and products is further pleased to announce that the said WOS has obtained the possession of its first Vessel - Bitumen Princess which delightedly commenced commercial operations recently.

Pdf Link: Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. - Announcement Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com