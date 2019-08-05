AGARWAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to consider and approve the following matters:



i) To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2019 in accordance with Regulation 33 of the said Regulations.



ii) To consider and approve the Reconstitution of Audit Committee of the Company.



iii) Other matters as per the Agenda of the Board Meeting and/or any other matter with the permission of the Chairman.



Pdf Link: Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com