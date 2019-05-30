Recommended a dividend of Rs.1.80/- (Rupee one and paise eighty only) per Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2018-19, subject to the approval of the members of the Company.

Pdf Link: Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com