1)Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) (IND AS Compliant) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019, which were reviewed by Audit Committee, in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

2) Recommended a dividend of Rs.1.80/- (Rupee one and paise eighty only) per Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2018-19, subject to the approval of the members of the Company.



The Board members also considered and approved other items of the Agenda of the aforesaid Board Meeting.



Pdf Link: Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com