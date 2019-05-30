Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclosed the following:



Statement showing the audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the second half and for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

Standalone and consolidated statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March, 2019

Audit report on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

. Declaration pursuant to regulation 33 (3)(D)

Pdf Link: Agrimony Commodities Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com