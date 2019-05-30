Pursuant to Regulation 46(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We are providing the Schedule for Conference call the details as under:

Date / Time Events

30-05-2019



6.00 p.m. Hrs. (I.S.T) Conference Call of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 at 6.00 p.m. for Q4 / Yearly Results FY 2018-19.



The Dial-n numbers as follows:

India : +91 22 6280 1317/ +91 22 7115 8218/ +91 22 70456 71221

International :

USA : 18667462133

UK : 08081011573

Singapore : 8001012045

Hong Kong : 800964448 / 85230186877

USA - LosAngeles : 13233868721





Pdf Link: Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com