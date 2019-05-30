Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company had considered and approved the following items among many other items in their meeting held on Wednesday, the 30th day of May 2019 at the registered office of the Company situated at A-177, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-I, New Delhi-110020:



Sl. Particulars

1 Approval of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Auditors Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019. (Copy Enclosed)



2 Recommendation for payment of final dividend of Rs.0.30 Paisa (15%) per equity share (face value of Rs.2/- each) for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019 to be declared by the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

3 Taking note of the Resignation of Mr. Vinay Pal, Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f 31-05-2019

4 Reconstitution of the Audit Committee as per details given below:

-Audit Committee-



