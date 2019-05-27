With reference to the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated 26th November, 2018 and BSE Circular No. LIST/COMP/05/2019-20 dated 11th April, 2019, we hereby confirm that the Company does not fulfill any of the criteria of Large Corporate, as per the framework provided in the aforesaid SEBI Circular and hence does not fall in the category of Large Corporate as defined under the said circular.

Pdf Link: Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd. - Initial Disclosure/Confirmation As Per SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 Dated November 26,2018

