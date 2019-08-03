Ai Champdany Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting & Intimation Of Closure Of Trading Window

AI CHAMPDANY INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of AI Champdany Industries Limited will be held on Tuesday, the 13th day of August, 2019 at 03-00 PM at the Registered office of the Company at 25, Princep Street, Kolkata- 700072, inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (Provisional) for the quarter ended 30th June 2019.



With reference to our letter dated 01st July, 2019 submitted to stock exchange on 01st July, 2019 and in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company is closed from 01st July, 2019 to 15th August, 2019 (both days inclusive) i.e. 48 hours after the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (Provisional) of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2019 are approved by the Board.



